Royal Caribbean Group To Hold Conference Call On Business Update And Second Quarter Financial Results

MIAMI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Report has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to provide a business update and discuss second quarter 2021 financial results. The call will be available on-line at the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. To listen to the call by phone, please dial (833) 608-1479 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (270) 240-0549. The conference call access code is 2368300. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for a month following the call.

You are encouraged to dial-in/register at least 15 minutes prior to start time to ensure your participation.

About Royal Caribbean GroupRoyal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Report is the operating business name for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three global cruise vacation brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 60 ships with an additional 13 on order as of June 30, 2021. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

