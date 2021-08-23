Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Classification Of WRAP's BolaWrap® Device Expected To Broaden Sales In Canada

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, along with its BolaWrap distributor in Canada, TRAPT Technologies Canada Inc., today announced the RCMP completed a comprehensive product inspection of the BolaWrap 100 remote restraint device. The RCMP released an August 2021 report exempting product sales from being classified as a prohibited device or firearm per Section 84(3) of the Canadian Criminal Code. Firearms and prohibited devices that are not exempt are subject to stringent sale regulations and limitations even to law enforcement.

"We are excited that Canadian Police Officers can now more easily access an appropriate de-escalation tool that does not rely on pain compliance and is specifically designed to decrease the potential for injury of a subject, bystanders, and Officers," said Michael Harvey, President and Chief Technology Officer of TRAPT Technologies Canada. "Even though the BolaWrap is not classified as a prohibited device or restricted firearm, our focus is on training Canadian Police Services and sworn Peace Officers on the professional use of the BolaWrap 100.""This classification of the BolaWrap 100 by the RCMP eases and expands the market for BolaWrap 100 in Canada and recognizes this device for what it is - an apprehension tool," said Tom Smith, President and CEO of WRAP. "Many U.S. agencies do not consider BolaWrap a use of force, and use of force experts in the United Kingdom place the BolaWrap lower on the Use-of-Force Continuum than handcuffs. We are pleased to see that Canadian Officers now have broad access to the only device designed to provide them with time to safely de-escalate a challenging situations without inflicting pain while providing needed support for individuals in crisis." About WRAPWRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions. WRAP's BolaWrap ® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar ® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force. Wrap Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com. Follow WRAP here:WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/WRAP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wraptechincWRAP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologies/in Canada TRAPT Technologies Canada www.traptca.com Trademark InformationBolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

