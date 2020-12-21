Royal Canadian Mint Donates $400,000 To Breakfast Club Of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mint is very pleased to announce that its special Recognition Medal program to date has raised a total of $400,000 for the Breakfast Club of Canada COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mint is very pleased to announce that its special Recognition Medal program to date has raised a total of $400,000 for the Breakfast Club of Canada COVID-19 Emergency Fund. This significant donation was made possible by the tens of thousands of Canadians who bought medals to express gratitude to an essential worker or someone special who made a difference throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This special project exceeded our expectations in every way - from the generosity of Canadians, to the pride felt by each employee who donated their personal time and expertise to this fundraising effort," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are gratified to have helped raise $400,000 for children and families living with food insecurity."

"As 2020 draws to a close, we are taking the time and opportunity to reflect and appreciate our blessings even more. The Club's work to stop food insecurity has never been more important, but neither has the essential support and trust of our partners," said Daniel Germain, President and Founder of Breakfast Club of Canada. "We are so lucky to have been supported by the Canadian Royal Mint. We thank them for the medal they generously created in honour of Canadian essential workers, and for donating the benefits from that medal to the Club. Your support and that of all Canadians who bought the medal is positively impacting the lives of thousands of children."

In 2020, when so many Canadians have not been able to give hugs or say 'thank you' in person, these medals are a tangible way for people to express their appreciation, while raising money for an organization fighting childhood hunger.

The Recognition Medal retails for $9.95 and all net proceeds go Breakfast Club of Canada. The nickel-plated steel medal that includes a magnet, so its deserving recipient may proudly wear it on either engraved side.

On one side is a heart and maple leaf icon representing the collective spirit of Canadians. The maple leaf and heart as one symbolize Canadians banding together to help those in need. A complex array of micro-mirrors covering the heart creates a pulsating light effect that evokes Canada's strong heartbeat.

The second side represents our nation's grateful spirit. The heart in the centre of the group symbolizes Canadians coming together in appreciation for our essential workers. We recognize their dedication and bravery, and the micro text represents the thankful voices of a nation.

Complete background on this project, including videos and still photography can be found here.

This heartfelt token of appreciation for Canada's essential workers and everyday heroes can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site at www.mint.ca, as well as participating Canada Post locations, or through TD Canada Trust.

About the Royal Canadian MintThe Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Breakfast Club of CanadaAccredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 243,500 children and youth in 1,809 schools across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Breakfast Club of Canada's Emergency FundTo help families struggling with food insecurity during the pandemic, Breakfast Club of Canada created an Emergency Fund, which has so far allowed for over $8 million to be given to 900 schools and community organizations across the country. Through the grants that we are allocating to smaller community-based organizations, food is being distributed in many different ways - some are providing food hampers, other backpacks and premade meals, others it's a grab and go bag that is distributed at schools or even gift cards to grocery stores. There are so many different methods, tailored to each communities' needs and capacities. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint