Royal Bank Of Canada Management Proxy Circular Now Available

TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced it has filed its notice of annual meeting of common shareholders and management proxy circular for 2021 with securities regulators.

The circular contains information about RBC's annual meeting, which is scheduled to occur virtually on April 8, 2021, including the election of directors and the appointment of the bank's auditor. ‎It also contains a detailed description of the board's assessment of the performance of RBC named executive officers for fiscal 2020 and related compensation decisions.

This year, RBC is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular and the 2020 annual report to its shareholders. These documents can be found online on our website; the website of our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada; SEDAR; and EDGAR. Shareholders may also request a paper copy of these documents as indicated in the circular and in the notice of availability of meeting materials, which will be mailed to shareholders.

