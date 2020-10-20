Royal Bank Of Canada Celebrates The Impact Of Canada United

RBC thanks the Federal Government for its $12 million contribution to the Canada United Small Business Relief Fund and recognizes the more than 70 corporate brands and 40 municipalities, the national Chamber of Commerce network, and Canadian business...

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada today announced the results of Canada United, a nationwide movement to support Canada's local and small businesses during COVID-19.

The movement featured more than 70 corporate brands, the national network of the Canadian Chambers of Commerce, and Canadian business associations who rallied together in support of Canada's small and local businesses. Cities across the country also did their part, with 44 municipalities making official proclamations in honor of the Canada United Weekend, which took place August 28 - 30.

"While the pandemic has undoubtedly challenged us in many ways, it's also highlighted Canadians' unwavering commitment to supporting one another during difficult times," said Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking, RBC. "We are incredibly grateful for the ways Canadians have supported their local businesses when they really needed it, and for the commitment of our partners who helped bring Canada United to life. And, now, with the Federal Government's support, we are confident that the Small Business Relief Fund will make a significant difference in helping businesses prepare for the road ahead."

The Canada United movement, with the support of the Federal Government's $12 million contribution, also raised more than $14 million for the Canada United Small Business Relief Fund. The fund will provide thousands of eligible small businesses with grants of up to $5,000 to cover expenses related to personal protective equipment (PPE), renovations to accommodate re-opening guidelines and developing or improving e-commerce capabilities.

"Small businesses are at the heart of our communities and have been faced with incredible challenges due to the pandemic," said the Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade. "That's why we've teamed up with RBC and the Canada United campaign to give yet another lifeline for small businesses. On the road to economic recovery, we will continue to do whatever it takes to support small businesses and entrepreneurs across Canada."

Small business owners who are interested in the program can visit GoCanadaUnited.ca to learn more about the grant and eligibility criteria.

During the Canada United Weekend, RBC clients directed more than $1 billion in credit and debit card purchases to businesses across the country. RBC helped drive this engagement through Points for Canada, an RBC-funded campaign that gave RBC Rewards clients the opportunity to enjoy significantly more value when they shopped, travelled and dined locally.

"When businesses across Canada began re-opening after the lockdown, we wanted to rally our clients' support to help stimulate the recovery of Canada's local economies," said Sean Amato-Gauci, Executive Vice-President, Cards, Payments & Banking at RBC. " Points for Canada played an important role in the Canada United movement by giving clients exceptional value during these challenging times. Just as important, Points for Canada garnered outstanding feedback from Canada's small and local businesses, and generated increased engagement among clients. We are very excited to continue evolving this program and building on the unmatched travel, dining and shopping offers."

Through Points for Canada , RBC clients have received more than $30 million in incremental benefits from the RBC Rewards program during the period, and will continue to benefit from more offers throughout the year.

Lastly, as businesses continue to respond to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, there are a number of RBC resources available that can help clients prepare for the new normal. To learn more, business owners are encouraged to explore RBC's Small Business Navigator hub online at https://www.rbcroyalbank.com/business/small-business-navigator/index.html.

