Royal Approval For Science Communication Experts Supporting The Global Response To COVID

BATH, England, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International science publisher SelectScience has been praised by a representative of HM Queen Elizabeth II for its work during the pandemic.

The warm words came from HM Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset Annie Maw, as she presented the SelectScience team with the UK's most prestigious business award, the Queen's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category, at their annual meeting.

"In these last 18 months, the kind of work you're doing has really saved lives," said Mrs Maw.

Based in Bath, UK, SelectScience is a pioneering digital communications company that provides trusted information and resources to scientists around the world at the forefront of advancements across multiple scientific disciplines, including critical fields such as COVID-19, cancer research, drug discovery, sustainability, food quality, clinical diagnostics and many others.

It's the second time SelectScience has won the Queen's Award for its exceptional performance in international trade, and Mrs Maw noted a remarkable conversation its founders Arif and Louise Butt had with Her Majesty the Queen when they accepted the award the first time, in 2013.

"What the Queen said to you is so in touch with now," said Mrs Maw. She said, 'We need to communicate better about science, we need to do that, because it's costing lives. How could she ever have known what was going to happen in these last 18 months?"

SelectScience has been spearheading online communication in science for more than two decades, connecting scientists and scientific manufacturers through peer-to-peer product reviews and resources such as webinars, eBooks and revolutionary video platform, The Scientists' Channel.

When COVID-19 struck, it responded fast, launching new virtual events and other online resources to support the industry through the crisis and ensure vital scientific collaboration could continue.

Herself a former nurse, Mrs Maw added: "What you're doing is all about today and tomorrow. You're the sort of company we're lucky to have in Somerset; young people ought to know about centers of energy like this."

Receiving the coveted award, SelectScience CEO Kerry Parker thanked the SelectScience team of around 50 employees, its many manufacturer partners and the scientific community around the world, Mr and Mrs Butt, and Vespa Capital who partnered with the company earlier this year.

Vespa Capital Director Khidhr Shafiq said they only invest in two out of over 100 businesses each year and explained why they had chosen SelectScience, praising its positive, progressive, problem-solving and energetic culture. "It's clear you're providing quality and a really valuable service," he said.

Founded in 1998 and renowned for its innovation, SelectScience has established an enviable market position, serving high-quality digital marketing solutions to the science industry, including the world's top 10 manufacturers of scientific laboratory equipment. The team has dedicated its 2021 Queen's Award to the scientists, healthcare professionals and scientific manufacturers who have risen to the challenges of the pandemic.

The SelectScience Virtual Neuroscience Summit takes place on October 5, 2021, and its Virtual Biopharmaceutical Summit launches on November 9, with more to follow in 2022.

