Roxanne S. Austin Elected To Freshworks Board Of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced the expansion of its board of directors with the addition of Roxanne S. Austin, who was elected independent director.

Austin brings more than 30 years of experience growing innovative global brands. She is President and Chief Executive Officer of Austin Investment Advisors, a private investment and consulting firm. Previously, Austin was President and Chief Executive Officer of Move Networks and President and Chief Operating Officer of DirecTV. She currently serves on the board of directors of Abbott Laboratories Inc., AbbVie, Inc., CrowdStrike Inc., and Verizon Inc.

"With her extensive experience as a business leader and advisor driving successful growth across a diverse group of companies, Roxanne is an excellent addition to our board," said Girish Mathrubootham, chief executive officer and founder of Freshworks. "She brings decades of finance, executive, and operations experience which will be invaluable as the board's lead independent director."

Austin also chairs the U.S. Mid-Market Investment Advisory Committee of EQT Partners and is co-chair of the annual Corporate Governance Conference at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. She was recognized as the 2018 Director of the Year - Corporate Leadership and Service by the Forum for Corporate Directors. She was previously named one of the most influential directors in the boardroom by the National Association of Corporate Directors.

"I'm thrilled to join the Freshworks board at this exciting time as the company delivers sought-after solutions that drive measurable results for customers," said Austin. "Freshworks' intuitive solutions make it easy to delight customers and employees. While the company's customer focused vision has delivered tremendous success to date, I believe the best is yet to come."

Austin joins existing board members, including Freshworks' Mathrubootham, former CrowdStrike CMO Johanna Flower, President and COO of Amperity and former CRO of Stripe Barry Padgett, former CFO of AppDynamics Randy Gottfried, Accel Partner Sameer Gandhi, Sequoia India Managing Director Mohit Bhatnagar and CapitalG General Partner Gene Frantz.

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global locations to serve customers throughout the world. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

