Rowdy Mermaid Announces National Availability Through New Website And Direct-to-Consumer Platform

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowdy Mermaid , a beverage company producing crisp and refreshing, function-forward kombucha, today announced the online debut of its full lineup of functional brews, marking the first time the brand has gone direct-to-consumer since launching in 2013. Available directly through www.rowdymermaid.com , 12 oz cans can be purchased for $3.99, with 12- and 24-pack cases available. Shipping is available to all 48 contiguous states.

With the ongoing pandemic increasing the need for functional beverages and immunity-boosting products, Rowdy Mermaid accelerated plans for a direct-to-consumer program to fulfill at-home demand and get products to consumers quickly and safely, from the comfort of their own homes.

Rowdy Mermaid offers a lineup of plant-based brews, verifiably low in sugar and alcohol, each designed for a specific functional benefit. Now in infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, the eight flavors include:

Savory Peach™: takes the sweet flavor of peach and pairs it with the savory taste of thyme to create an immunity -boosting brew.

takes the sweet flavor of peach and pairs it with the savory taste of thyme to create an -boosting brew. Lion's Root™: provides clarity through lion's mane mushroom, a natural nootropic, blended with turmeric for a boost of antioxidant goodness and pineapple for bold flavor.

provides through lion's mane mushroom, a natural nootropic, blended with turmeric for a boost of antioxidant goodness and pineapple for bold flavor. Strawberry Tonic®: delivers a refreshing alchemy where strawberry and hibiscus merge with a detoxifying dandelion root and prebiotic raw chicory.

delivers a alchemy where strawberry and hibiscus merge with a detoxifying dandelion root and prebiotic raw chicory. Watermelon Bloom™: a refreshing elixir packed with the mystical superfruit soursop, then topped off with hibiscus and rose to perfectly hydrate .

a refreshing elixir packed with the mystical superfruit soursop, then topped off with hibiscus and rose to perfectly . Rowdy Belly®: inspired by an ancient Ayurvedic recipe crafted to support digestion with fennel, ginger, turmeric and the power herb, fenugreek.

inspired by an ancient Ayurvedic recipe crafted to support with fennel, ginger, turmeric and the power herb, fenugreek. Living Ginger™: a fusion of chaga mushroom, Tasmanian pepperberries and spicy ginger for a brew that boosts energy with adrenal support to inspire resilience .

a fusion of chaga mushroom, Tasmanian pepperberries and spicy ginger for a brew that boosts energy with adrenal support to inspire . Alpine Lavender®: a perfectly infused floral brew, with the calming effects of lavender and the immunity support of elderflower.

a perfectly infused floral brew, with the effects of lavender and the immunity support of elderflower. Flower Grow: infused with a bouquet of chamomile, rose petal, chrysanthemum and tulsi, to provide balance, while being naturally decaffeinated.

"It has always been our mission to get plant-based medicine to as many people as possible through our products," said Jamba Dunn, CEO and Founder of Rowdy Mermaid. "This new platform is meant to co-exist with the fantastic retail partners we've had over the years - Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and others - to truly provide nationwide access to Rowdy Mermaid products wherever our consumers are getting rowdy."

"As a result of COVID and the need to improve product availability for consumers, we advanced our timeline of bringing our ecomm platform to market," said Melissa Hauser, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rowdy Mermaid. "It was important to us that the system was expedited while ensuring an inviting and intuitive user experience. We're thrilled to now unveil our new website and ecommerce option."

ABOUT ROWDY MERMAID KOMBUCHARowdy Mermaid Kombucha combs the planet in search of inspired and powerful ingredients, creating flavors centered around the healthful benefits of functional botanicals, roots and mushrooms. Paying homage to kombucha tradition by crafting with creativity and passion, we rely on science to ensure our brews are always verifiably low in sugar and alcohol. Proudly headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, our products are currently available online and across 47 states and DC, including partners Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, King Soopers, The Fresh Market and Sprouts Farmers Market. For more information on where to buy our kombucha, please visit rowdymermaid.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

