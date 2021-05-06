GLASSBORO, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help New Jersey reach its goal of a 70-percent vaccination rate and provide the University community a sense of extra safety, Rowan University will require—and provide an incentive—for all students to be vaccinated. The requirement and incentive apply to all students who will live on campus, in affiliated housing or attend classes in person.

Full-time students who show proof of vaccination before July 31, 2021, will receive a $500 credit to their fall 2021 course registration bill. Residential students will receive an additional $500 credit to their housing bill. Part-time students will receive a prorated credit based on the number of courses taken in the fall. The incentive program includes all students who already have been vaccinated.

Students may opt out of the vaccination requirement in accordance with guidelines for the emergency use authorization of the current vaccines.

Residential students who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Other students, such as athletes and those who are in majors where there is close contact with others, still may be required to test, even if vaccinated.

In addition, employee incentives are being developed in compliance with union regulations.

The incentive program is applicable for those who are fully vaccinated and will not be applicable to continuing boosters.

In a letter to the university, Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand, Ph.D., said:

"Our message today is simple. We believe the path to normalcy is through widespread vaccination and we want our entire community to commit to reaching the goal of widespread vaccination. If we work together, we can reach this goal and offer the Rowan University experience that our students and employees deserve."

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rowan-university-to-incentivize-students-and-employees-to-get-vaccinated-301286192.html

SOURCE Rowan University