Row House Publishing Introduces Radical Author Lineup To Redefine Industry Standards

Row House's first six authors seek to disrupt traditional publishing and present an equitable future for diverse authors

TRENTON, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Row House Publishing introduces six authors to their catalog, offering the same robust terms to every author; a $40,000 advance with a 40% royalty share. This showcase highlights authors who represent BIPOC and justice-centered storytelling with backgrounds in wellness, activism and spirituality. Row House intends to create a movement around how publishing works—highlighting the need for more diverse voices but also fair, equitable and transparent business practices in book publishing. Row House authors are the future, exploring a new model for publishing while also promoting a new way of understanding the world.

Row House Publishing is raising the volume on voices that matter. Their 2022 catalog introduces groundbreaking new work from diverse authors whose focus is on deep and disruptive storytelling:

Bestselling author and Bruja Juliet Diaz's light-bending work The Altar Within

DEI coach Trudi Lebron's book on lasting change for equitable leadership The Antiracist Business Book

book on lasting change for equitable leadership Heal Your Way Forward , a practical guide for a reparative future by Myisha T. Hill

, a practical guide for a reparative future by Brittany's Carmona-Holt's spiritual resource Tarot for Pregnancy

Actor and Activist Christopher Rivas's debut memoir Brown Enough

Are We Free Yet?, a guide to liberation, celebration, pleasure and joy by Tina Strawn of "Speaking of Racism"

Full 2021-2022 Row House Publishing Catalog available here .

"Row House is a movement for the people, by the people. By letting the voices that lived the experience tell the story, Row House is co-creating a beautiful new way of building business forward," said author Myisha T. Hill.

Row House hopes to lead the way in creating space for more diverse storytelling to make a more equitable world. The combined buying power of the BIPOC community is estimated at over $3.5 trillion, yet as of 2018 79% of all publishing professionals were white, as were 90% of all published authors.

Author Juliet Diaz shares, "I chose Row House because of revolution. I chose Row House because it honors rebuilding with a foundation of blood, roots, and bone. I chose Row House because I choose me."

We recognize that the power of and interest in BIPOC and justice-centered storytelling isn't a phenomenon; it is the future of bookselling and entertainment.While traditional publishing continually misses the mark on justice, equity and even profit, Row House pledges to support authors in a holistic, community-centered way that supports all writers.

Book Publishing doesn't need to be fixed, it needs to be disrupted and dismantled. Row House is that disruption.

About

Row House is a publishing house that offers a new model for publishing, which supports authors with diverse backgrounds and identities with a unique and disruptive approach; the 40/40 model. Row House intends to create a vibrant neighborhood at the intersection of wellness and social justice where books and ideas, conferences and conversations, multimedia and political movements all thrive within the Row House community.

