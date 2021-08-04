ROVR Score Appoints Prop-Tech Industry Leader, Whitney Kidd, As Senior Vice President

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROVR Score, multifamily and student housing's connectivity evaluation company, announced today an essential addition to its management team. Whitney Kidd joins ROVR Score with over 12 years of high performance in property management software, specialty markets innovation and business development.

Whitney's talent & experience, uniquely positions ROVR Score to gain market share in the next months and years to come.

"Whitney's talent and business development experience, uniquely positions ROVR Score to gain market share in the next months and years to come, enabling us to truly transform how owners, operators and developers' approach IoT and all things relating to connectivity" said ROVR CEO, Scott Casey. "Kidd's customer-centric approach and passion for innovation is a vital addition to our team," further states Casey.

Prior to ROVR Score, Kidd successfully led a team focused on RealPage's Student, Military, and Urban markets. She joined RealPage from the On-Site acquisition, where she served as an Industry Principal and delivered innovative solutions, paired with operational best practices.

"I look forward to helping facilitate ROVR's growth and am thrilled to be bringing this innovative solution to the multifamily and student housing industry. The technology of our ROVR platform enables me to guide our clients and provide imperative insight to improve wholistic connectivity which directly impacts resident experience and improves overall asset performance," says Kidd.

About ROVR Score

Founded in 2021 by a respected and experienced team of multifamily and student housing executives, ROVR Score is a connectivity evaluation and ranking solutions company dedicated to full-property connectivity for multifamily and student housing owner/operators by providing a platform that easily identifies the quality of WiFi and cellular connectivity. Our unique ROVR Score assessment gives industry executives clear insight into their communities' ability to provide sufficient internet connectivity, cellular coverage and emergency response requirements as well as attract residents, and future-proof growth and need. For more information, visit rovrscore.com.

