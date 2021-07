Rover Metals To Host Live Investor Webinar On Thursday, July 22nd At 2pm ET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (" Rover" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that Judson Culter, CEO, will go through Rover's July presentation including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones.

You can register for the webinar below:Date: Thursday, July 22ndTime: 2pm ETRegister: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand via email to rover@rbmilestone.com

About Rover Metals Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60 th parallel). The Company has recently re-branded, and has a new corporate logo, and has updated the look and feel of its website, and corporate documents.

