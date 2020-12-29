Roundup: The Carlson Law Firm's Best Blogs Of 2020

KILLEEN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a nationally recognized personal injury firm, we are dedicated to ensuring our clients and general readers have access to general information about how personal injury may affect their daily lives.

KILLEEN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a nationally recognized personal injury firm, we are dedicated to ensuring our clients and general readers have access to general information about how personal injury may affect their daily lives. Our blogs cover everything from car accident injuries to lifestyle tips.

These are the most visited posts from our blog this year.

10 Signs Your Child Is Experiencing Daycare Abuse Daycares are much-needed for working parents. Parents agonize over researching daycares because we have to trust that our children will be not only cared for but treated with respect. Daycare facilities must maintain a level of a reasonable level of care including supervision to ensure your child is not in danger of being seriously injured.

Wage Garnishment: Can a debt collector garnishment my paycheck in Texas? While The Carlson Law Firm is nationally known for our personal injury and mass torts department, we also have a debt assistance team who handles Chapter 7 bankruptcies in the Texas Western Bankruptcy Courts—Waco, Texas Division. As people defaulted on debts this year as a result of the pandemic, one of our most visited blogs was on wage garnishment.

The Verdict: How the Hot Coffee Lawsuit Led to Tort Reform Did you know that the lead attorney on the McDonald's Hot Coffee case is a lawyer for our firm? In 2019, Reed Morgan appeared on our firm's podcast, The Verdict, to discuss 25 years of tort reform. The true story behind the Hot Coffee Lawsuit is a 79-year old woman was severely injured by a product that McDonald's knew as dangerous. However, the multi-billion-dollar corporation controlled the narrative in the media around Mrs. Liebeck's case and painted her out to be a greedy old woman. Shame on them.

The 5 Best Hygiene Alternatives to Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder This year, Johnson & Johnson faced mounting courtroom losses as judges and juries sided with plaintiffs in talc Baby Powder lawsuits . Research shows that women who use talc-based baby powder have a 20-30% greater risk of developing ovarian cancer when using the powder around their groin area. While similar blogs gave information on different types of powders, our goal with this blog was to steer women away from using any kind of powdered substance on their genitals. The science suggests that with talc-based baby powder, particles of talc embed into the ovaries of women causing inflammation and cancer. We don't want you to even risk the chance that another product could carry the same dangers as Johnson & Johnson's talc-based baby powder or Shower-to-Shower.

We are still accepting clients who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Which Countries and U.S. States are Banning Roundup? As knowledge about the cancer dangers of Roundup grew, so did our blog about where Roundup was being banned. Much like Johnson & Johnson, this year, Bayer-Monsanto saw massive verdicts in favor of plaintiffs who were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Landlord Negligence and Apartment Fires: What are My Rights? If you are injured, you have rights. Apartment fires can often be the result of landlord negligence, and as such, it is important that you hire a lawyer who is skilled in these types of claims. After a fire, it's important to act quickly because landlords will behave in ways to protect themselves. An apartment fire attorney can help preserve evidence that may otherwise be destroyed.

What are the Requirements of Texas Common Law Marriage? In select counties, The Carlson Law Firm has dedicated family law attorneys to meet all the needs of those seeking guidance through divorce, custody disputes, adoptions, gestational agreements and other family matters. Common-law marriage is one of the most misunderstood areas of law that we deal with. People believe myths that have persisted for years. However, common-law marriage is much easier to stumble into than people realize. Our team was excited to put this blog together to help dispel some of the misinformation.

10 Most Dangerous Vehicles in America We originally published this blog in 2019, however, with a 2020 update our 10 most dangerous vehicles blog has become our most successful blog of all time. Our goal with this blog was to keep our readers informed about the importance of doing your research before purchasing a new or used vehicle.

The Carlson Difference After a Car Crash Our shining jewel this year was producing a short documentary about what it's like to work with our compassionate lawyers. When you choose The Carlson Law Firm, you're not just getting one lawyer and a legal assistant, you're getting an entire team of the best injury lawyers around. When we say "we care", we actually mean it. Our team will fight for you every step of the way and show you that when you're looking for an attorney who cares about you and your family, Carlson is the standard.

The Carlson Law Firm Wishes you a Better New Year!

The Carlson Law Firm is a national injury law firm with 13 locations in Texas and one in Los Angeles committed to providing exceptional legal services. We handle a variety of personal injury cases, including auto collisions, trucking crashes, human trafficking, sexual assault and rape, motorcycle injuries and workplace injuries, as well as medical malpractice, defective products, dangerous drugs, nursing home neglect, offshore injuries, wrongful death and much more.

