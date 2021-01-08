Round Table Wealth Management Appoints Marianne Rodriguez As Director, Wealth Advisor

WESTFIELD, N.J., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Table Wealth Management (RTWM), a global wealth and investment management firm headquartered in Westfield, NJ, proudly announces the hiring of Marianne Rodriguez as Director, Wealth Advisor based in their Boca Raton, FL location. Marianne's appointment highlights RTWM's commitment to continued firm growth and exceptional client service.

"Understanding the unique needs and diversity of the families we serve is paramount to providing superior financial advice. We are confident Marianne is the ideal professional to champion this commitment as we expand our presence in Florida. Her multilingual fluency, professionalism, and interest in global cultures inspires us all. Marianne's unique background and perspective will strengthen our team and bring greater value to our clients," explains Steven Giacona, Founder and CEO.

Prior to joining RTWM, Marianne worked as a branch manager with a national brokerage firm, servicing the Southeast Florida Market. Her extensive industry background spans personal and commercial banking, insurance, and investing. Marianne received her bachelor's degree from Universidad Iberoamericana UNIBE, earned her Certified Financial Planner™ designation in 2018, and is an active member of the Financial Planning Association (FPA).

"What brought me to Round Table is their commitment to empowering their clients, understanding their complex needs, and addressing those needs by nourishing the intellect of every household member. I am excited to be part of their family and to apply my professional competencies and diverse experiences with my clients and colleagues," explains Marianne.

"We are thrilled to have Marianne join our team as a Director of our Boca Raton, Florida office. I am confident she will be a significant contributor to our team and our firm's overall growth. Her skill set and experience will help fuel our ongoing mission of engaging more women to help address their unique financial needs," shares Mariella Foley, Partner and Wealth Advisor.

Round Table Wealth Management is a leading independent, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with offices in New York City, NY, Westfield, NJ, Boca Raton, FL, and Bend, OR. Round Table provides clients with a Multi-Family Office service experience, with over $1 billion in assets under management* and serves clients throughout the U.S. as well as internationally. Founded in 1999 by Steven Giacona, Round Table offers a wide range of advisory services and investing solutions that are tailored to the specific needs and requests of each client.

*As of December 31, 2019. Net assets under management of approximately $1.1 billion. Please refer to Round Table's Form ADV, Part 1A for additional information.

