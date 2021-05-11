Rotten Tomatoes Goes Beyond The Tomatometer, Launching Its First-Ever Entertainment Discovery And Fandom Channel On The Roku Channel, XUMO And Peacock

New Channel Features Over Ten Original Shows and More Than 100 Hours of Premium Video Content, Celebrating the most Beloved Movies, TV and Streaming Content and Helping Fans Find What to Watch

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotten Tomatoes, entertainment fans' go-to resource for movie, TV and streaming recommendations, is expanding its entertainment footprint with the launch of The Rotten Tomatoes Channel, a new Over the Top (OTT) channel on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku ® platform. This first-ever 24/7 linear programming channel from Rotten Tomatoes will launch with more than 10 originally produced shows, totaling 100 hours of premium long and short-form video content. The Rotten Tomatoes Channel launches today on The Roku Channel and is coming soon to Peacock, XUMO TV and vMPDs (virtual multichannel programming distributors), with more to come.

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with fans through our new Rotten Tomatoes OTT channel," said Sandro Corsaro, Rotten Tomatoes SVP & Chief Creative Officer. "The channel will not only deliver an around-the-clock celebration of entertainment but continue our brand promise to help fans find what to watch, by delivering the best movie, TV and streaming recommendations."

The Rotten Tomatoes Channel combines the brand recognition and trust of Rotten Tomatoes with a library of over 100,000 videos from new movies, TV, and streaming content, as well as nostalgic and beloved favorites. Each week, viewers will get the latest and buzziest trailers; breaking movie and TV news; fun and fresh takes on beloved movie and TV scenes; mind-blowing conversations and laugh-out-loud games - and of course recommendations on what to watch! Featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment, the channel will include interviews with the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, Awkwafina, Issa Rae, Robert Pattinson, Janelle Monae, Kevin Feige, Jordan Peele, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Zendaya, and so many more!

Some of The Rotten Tomatoes Channel shows include:

Countdown: A countdown to the best movies, shows, scenes, and more - according to the Tomatometer and top entertainment experts.

A countdown to the best movies, shows, scenes, and more - according to the Tomatometer and top entertainment experts. The Vault: A nostalgic look back at the best star interviews, red carpet chats, fun games, and more from the Rotten Tomatoes archives.

A nostalgic look back at the best star interviews, red carpet chats, fun games, and more from the Rotten Tomatoes archives. Trailers Reloaded: An opportunity to relive the hype around the biggest movies and shows ever with an extensive collection of trailers.

An opportunity to relive the hype around the biggest movies and shows ever with an extensive collection of trailers. Becoming: In which Hollywood's biggest names break down their biggest transformations from some of their most iconic roles.

In which Hollywood's biggest names break down their biggest transformations from some of their most iconic roles. Rotten Tomatoes Essentials: A fun and informative look back at the movies, shows, stars and directors that defined genres and eras.

A fun and informative look back at the movies, shows, stars and directors that defined genres and eras. Versus: Using Tomatometer scores, box office data, and more, we settle the biggest movie and TV debates of all time.

Using Tomatometer scores, box office data, and more, we settle the biggest movie and TV debates of all time. Oral History: Get the full stories behind the world's most cherished films, shows, and franchises, from the people who made them great.

Get the full stories behind the world's most cherished films, shows, and franchises, from the people who made them great. Rotten Tomatoes Exclusive Interviews: Watch as the biggest stars and filmmakers in the world open up about the movies and TV shows that have everyone talking.

Watch as the biggest stars and filmmakers in the world open up about the movies and TV shows that have everyone talking. Aftershow: Movie lovers, critics, and industry experts debate some of the biggest movies of recent times.

Movie lovers, critics, and industry experts debate some of the biggest movies of recent times. Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong (podcast): In this video version of our weekly podcast, we go deep on some of the most beloved - and despised - movies and shows ever made.

In this video version of our weekly podcast, we go deep on some of the most beloved - and despised - movies and shows ever made. Scene Breakdown: In which filmmakers and stars breakdown some of the most memorable scenes of recent times, moment by moment.

In which filmmakers and stars breakdown some of the most memorable scenes of recent times, moment by moment. Name the Review: Big laughs ensue when stars are faced with some of their weirdest and harshest reviews.

Big laughs ensue when stars are faced with some of their weirdest and harshest reviews. Five Favorite Films: Filmmakers and stars share their all-time favorite movies - and why they mean so much to them.

For years Rotten Tomatoes has been helping fans cut through the clutter to find the freshest movies and TV, and today's launch marks another step as Rotten Tomatoes expands into a true global transmedia entertainment brand. The Rotten Tomatoes OTT Channel builds upon the brand's successful movie, TV and award season coverage, as well as its original video series "The Ketchup," "Binge Battle," and the recently launched "Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong" podcast. Traffic to Rotten Tomatoes' editorial continues to grow year over year as the media landscape continues to change and more people look for entertainment recommendations in theaters, at home and on the go. Unique visits to editorial content were up 147.13% in Q1 2021 from Q1 2020 - with a 27.56% increase in page views to TV and streaming pages during the same time period.

SOURCE Rotten Tomatoes