Rotten's Low Sugar, Sickeningly Delicious Gummy Worms Launch With A Bang

Gummy worms with waaay less sugar, 100% compostable packaging (#LetItRot), and so sickeningly delicious, they'll awaken the freak in you.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rotten, a low sugar candy company, is unveiling its first product: sickeningly delicious gummy worms. With excess sugar causing a massive health epidemic in the U.S., Rotten's mission is to help people reduce their sugar intake while still indulging in the treats they love. A limited supply is available exclusively on Kickstarter.

Rotten Gummy Worms come in a regular and sour version and have 4 mouth-decaying flavors: Strawberry, Lemonade, Grapefruit, and Watermelon so there's a disgusting treat for everyone in the family!

Developed with leading candy scientists, Rotten Gummy Worms have 70% less sugar and are made with real fruit. The gummy worms are made with allulose so there are no sugar alcohols or stevia.

Allulose is a natural sweetener found in foods like figs, raisins, and maple syrup. It's a great alternative to regular sugar because it's sweet, non-glycemic, and only has 10% of the calories. Basically it tastes sweet, but won't affect your blood sugar.

"I wanted to lower the sugar in gummy worms without sucking the soul out of it," said Founder & CEO, Michael Fisher. "Rotten Gummy Worms are fun to eat. But most importantly - and something most other "better for you" brands forget - they actually taste good. You can feel good about what you eat and still enjoy the weird, ridiculousness of candy."

Rotten's disgustingly eye-catching packaging is sustainable and plastic-free. The pouches are made of certified home compostable material, meaning you don't need to take it to a special, industrial plant for it to decompose.

Conventional plastic packaging is often made from fossil fuels and impossible to reuse or recycle. Our fully compostable packaging materials are made of wood pulp, sourced exclusively from responsibly managed plantations.

Limited preorder now live on Kickstarter or for more information, please visit www.eatrotten.com.

About RottenRotten makes candy 100x more fun while reducing the sugar and eliminating the plastic waste. As one of the only low sugar candy brands, Rotten is the first ridiculous, entertaining brand focused on health and sustainability.

