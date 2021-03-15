ROTH Conference Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Brady Fletcher, representing Roth Canada, joined Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation and Enterprise Marketing, TMX Group, to celebrate the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference and close the market.

The ROTH Conference will be held virtually on March 15-17, 2021 and will feature presentations from hundreds of private and public companies to thousands of attendees. This gathering of institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs and executives, and service providers has become a must-attend event for anyone working in the small and mid-cap space. For more information about ROTH and the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, please visit www.roth.com.

Roth Canada is a sister company to Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("Roth), a US investment bank which has worked with emerging growth companies for over 30 years. www.roth.com

