Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) - Get Ross Stores, Inc. Report announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per common share, payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 7, 2021.

