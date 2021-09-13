Ross Pazzol, Former Assistant General Counsel At CME, Joins Murphy & McGonigle

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services law firm Murphy & McGonigle announced today the addition of a new Partner to its Chicago office, Ross Pazzol, an accomplished financial services lawyer who brings experience to clients from both the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. Pazzol joins from CME Group, where he served as Assistant General Counsel for the past five years.

Mr. Pazzol is the second alumnus from CME Group, the world's largest financial derivatives exchange, to recently join the firm's Chicago office; former Senior Enforcement Counsel William E. Walsh joined in July. At CME, Mr. Pazzol represented the Exchange in connection with various CFTC and Federal Reserve Board examinations, and in connection with its implementation of complex liquidity, collateral, and custody arrangements.

"We're thrilled to have Ross join our growing Chicago office," said Harris Kay, Managing Partner of Murphy & McGonigle in Chicago. "He is an extremely talented lawyer, and his experience at CME Group and, before that, at the SEC will further bolster our market-leading practices, including our Broker-Dealer, Trading & Markets, and Commodities, Futures & Derivatives groups."

Mr. Pazzol will advise firm clients regarding compliance with CFTC, SEC, and Federal Reserve Board regulations. His experience includes advising clearing organizations, exchanges, hedge funds, and proprietary trading firms, and analyzing the treatment of financial market contracts under the Bankruptcy Code and other similar laws. At CME, he represented the Collateral and Banking team in connection with CME's $7 billion syndicated credit facility, its implementation of new collateral, banking and settlement arrangements, and its analysis of repo trading and clearing arrangements.

"I am delighted to join the talented team at Murphy & McGonigle and to help grow the new Chicago office," said Mr. Pazzol. "The firm's focus and leadership in the financial services industry is well-recognized, and further strengthening the offering to clients in Chicago is truly exciting to me."

In addition to previously serving as a partner at a leading national law firm, Mr. Pazzol spent two years in the SEC's Division of Market Regulation as a Staff Attorney. He is the 16th lawyer at Murphy & McGonigle to previously have served at the SEC. Three others served at the CFTC.

An alumnus of Loyola University of Chicago School of Law and the University of Illinois, Mr. Pazzol is a member of the Futures Industry Association Law and Compliance Division.

About Murphy & McGonigle

Murphy & McGonigle serves the regulatory counseling, enforcement defense and high-stakes litigation needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry - from investment banks and commercial banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges as well as digital asset trading platforms and Fintech innovators. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, and the CFTC, and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

The Firm was recognized as "Law Firm of the Year" for Securities Regulation in 2021 by U.S. News - Best Lawyers. Murphy & McGonigle operates in New York, Washington, DC, Virginia, Chicago and San Francisco.

Media Contact: Mark Curran mcurran@mmlawus.com 212.880.3989

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ross-pazzol-former-assistant-general-counsel-at-cme-joins-murphy--mcgonigle-301375589.html

SOURCE Murphy & McGonigle, P.C.