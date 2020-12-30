Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. Responds To Amazon's Unfair Treatment Of Small Business Owners And Brands On The Platform

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today the release of its video which points out how Amazon's unfair treatment of small business owners and brands has been a contributor to the platform's success. The firm is responding to an article in the Wall Street Journal that shares how Amazon's anti-competitive practices have driven its success while also significantly hurting sellers and brands.

"The Wall Street Journal article, written by Dana Mattioli, talks about the expansion that Amazon achieved through its aggressive, yet fair competitive behavior in the beginning, and how its unfair practices now are responsible for its continued meteoritic growth," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., the founding partner of the firm who was quoted in the article. "Basically, Amazon takes sellers' and brands' information from plans of action, invoices, and inauthentic complaints, and then potentially uses it against them to compete."

The video reassures sellers and brands that Amazon is getting pushback for its anti-competitive practices. Large and small companies have taken Amazon to court with many lawsuits being settled by Amazon, some from cases that the firm has handled itself. Also, United States federal and state governments, as well as those in other countries, have launched antitrust investigations against the platform. Rosenbaum confirmed, "The state of California has been looking at Amazon for years. In fact, my partner Anthony Famularo, testified in Sacramento about how Amazon uses sellers' information to unlevel the competitive playing field."

Competitive e-commerce sites such as Shopify and Wayfair seem to also be an Amazon target. The firm urges these sites, along with sellers, private label brands, and other brands to reach out for assistance: "We are here to make sure they have a fair platform to compete on and are not penalized by Amazon's market dominance or for their own success," said Rosenbaum.

