Rosen Group Expands To Offer HR Technology Consulting Services

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Group, a leading national staffing and coaching firm specializing in HR, has expanded its suite of services by offering HR technology consulting through its partner, HRComputes.

Now mid-sized and enterprise organizations throughout the country have a single source for securing vital HR support. The new service from Rosen Group allows HR leaders to get more out of existing HR and Payroll systems, select a new system to match their evolving needs, and then implement the new system to transform the HR function for optimum performance.

"For over 20 years, Rosen Group has been the trusted source for hundreds of companies when it comes to HR staffing and individual HR career coaching," said Scott Rosen, president of Rosen Group. "Through our proven partner, HRComputes, we can now help our clients ensure the backbone of their company - their HR technology - is performing in an ideal way to meet their organization's challenges."

"We're thrilled to partner with Rosen Group," said Morris Yankell, founder of HRComputes. "Their reputation for bringing high quality solutions to their HR clients is aligned perfectly with our decades-long success with HR teams." Kristina Kohl, president of HRComputes, added, "We're able to bring a transformational perspective to the management of human resources - ensuring each organization's systems and processes are optimized to get the most out of its HR infrastructure. Partnering with Rosen Group means HR professionals have greater access to extraordinary HR solutions."

About Rosen Group

Rosen Group provides direct hire and contract placement of Human Resource professionals at all experience levels, specializing in recruiting, compensation, benefits, HR technology, payroll, labor relations, training & development and employee relations. Its network of talent consists of thousands of highly qualified, prescreened talent ready to hit the ground running. In addition, the company offers HR career coaching services and, through its partner, HRComputes, the company provides HR technology consulting services.

About HR Computes

Since 1990, HRComputes has helped clients manage complex issues relating to human capital management systems. They're known for: providing a valuable, independent second opinion; mentoring and development of their clients' current and new staff; and provide expertise to bridge between HR, IT and HR technology vendors.

For more information about HR technology consulting services offered through Rosen Group, visit the Rosen Group website.

Rosen Group offers HR Tech Consulting

Rosen Group

HR Computes

