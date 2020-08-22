ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Eastman Kodak Company Investors Of Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - KODK

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of the Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) - Get Report between July 27, 2020 and August 7, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important October 13, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kodak investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements as they misrepresented and failed to disclose material information pertaining to the Company's business and operations, which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose that the Company had granted several insiders millions of dollars' worth of stock options, immediately prior to the Company publicly disclosing that it had received a $765 million loan from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to produce drugs to treat COVID-19, which defendants knew would cause Kodak's stock to immediately increase in value once the deal was announced. In addition, while in possession of this material non-public information, Company insiders purchased tens of thousands of the Company's shares immediately prior to the announcement, again at prices that they knew would increase once news of the loan became public. As a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Kodak's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made. As a result of this fraudulent scheme, defendants artificially inflated the Company's stock price throughout the Class Period and made investment decisions based on material, nonpublic information derived from their positions at Kodak. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

