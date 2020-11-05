ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Credit Acceptance Corporation Investors Of Important Deadline In Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Contact Firm - CACC

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) - Get Report between November 1, 2019 and August 28, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 1, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Credit Acceptance investors under the federal securities laws.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was topping off the pools of loans that they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans; (2) Credit Acceptance was making high-interest subprime auto loans to borrowers that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to repay; (3) the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; (4) Credit Acceptance took excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers; (5) as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties from various regulators or lawsuits; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and adherence to appropriate laws and regulations were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 1, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

