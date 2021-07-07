ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action First Filed By The Firm - DIDI

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DiDi Global Inc.

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DiDi "had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC [ People's Republic of China] laws and regulations"; (2) DiDi's app, DiDi Chuxing (Travel), would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC"); (3) the CAC would require all Chinese app stores to remove DiDi Chuxing; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

