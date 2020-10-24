ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against JPMorgan Chase & Co. - JPM

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - Get Report resulting from allegations that JPMorgan may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Various news outlets reported on September 23, 2020, that JPMorgan was close to reaching a settlement, predicted to involve a $1 billion fine, with the Justice Department regarding an ongoing investigation into the Company's market manipulation.

On this news, JPMorgan's share prices dropped $2.04, or approximately 2%, from opening at $94.78 on September 23, 2020 to close at $92.74 that same day.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of JPMorgan shareholders.

