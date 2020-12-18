ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation Of Securities Claims Against Triterras, Inc.; Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Contact Firm - TRIT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) resulting from allegations that Triterras may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 17, 2020, Triterras announced that Rhodium Resources Pte. Ltd. was seeking a moratorium to shield itself from creditor actions while it planned a restructuring of its debts and continue its business as a going concern. Triterras further stated that "Rhodium was instrumental to the initial launch of the Company's Kratos platform and the platform's attractiveness to the commodities trading and trade financings communities" and that "substantially all of the users of the Kratos platform during the year ended February 29, 2020 were referred to the platform by Rhodium and its subsidiaries who accounted for 26.5% of the Company's revenues."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $4.11 per share, or 31%, to close at $9.09 per share on December 17, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Triterras shareholders. If you purchased securities of Triterras please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2008.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005430/en/