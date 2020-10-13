ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation Of Securities Claims Against Loop Industries, Inc. - LOOP

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) - Get Report resulting from allegations that Loop may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 13, 2020, the investment analyst Hindenburg Research issued a report on the Company entitled "Loop Industries: Former Employees and Plastics Experts Blow The Whistle On This 'Recycled' Smoke And Mirrors Show[.]" The Hindenburg report alleged that, among other things, "[a] former Loop employee told us that Loop's scientists, under pressure from CEO Daniel Solomita, were tacitly encouraged to lie about the results of the company's process internally. We have obtained internal documents and photographs to support their claims." Further, the Hindenburg report alleged that "[a]ccording to a former employee, Loop's previous claims of breaking PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100% were 'technically and industrially impossible[.]'" Finally, the Hindenburg report stated that "Executives from a division of key partner Thyssenkrupp, who Loop entered into a 'global alliance agreement' with in December 2018, told us their partnership is on 'indefinite' hold and that Loop 'underestimated' both costs and complexities of its process."

On this news, shares of Loop fell sharply during intraday trading on October 13, 2020.

