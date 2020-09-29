ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation Of Securities Claims Against Interface, Inc. - TILE

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Interface, Inc.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Interface, Inc. (TILE) - Get Report resulting from allegations that Interface may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On September 28, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a press release announcing "Interface and Two Former Executives Charged With Accounting and Disclosure Violations[.]" The press release further stated that "[t]he SEC's order against Interface, Inc. . . . finds that in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP."

On this news, Interface's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 29, 2020, the next trading day.

