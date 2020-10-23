ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation Of Securities Claims Against First American Financial Corporation - FAF

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) resulting from allegations that First American may have issued...

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) - Get Report resulting from allegations that First American may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 24, 2019, Brian Krebs of krebsonsecurity.com published a report alleging that First American may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003. According to report, First American said that it learned of a "design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data" and has shut down external access. On this news, First American's shares fell $3.46 per share, or 6%, to close at $51.80 per share.

Then, on October 22, 2020, First American announced that it had received a Wells Notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission "informing the Company that the enforcement staff has made a preliminary determination to recommend a filing of an enforcement action[.]" The Wells Notice was related to the earlier security breach.

On this news the price of First American shares fell approximately $4.83 per share, or 9%, to close at $46.75 per share on October 22, 2020.

