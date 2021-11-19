ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - TNT, PKKFF

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (TNT) (OTC: PKKFF) resulting from allegations that Tenet may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Tenet securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2169.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 4, 2021, market researcher Grizzly Research published a report alleging discrepancies in Tenet's business practices. The report alleged, in relevant part, that: (1) Tenet's acquisition of Heartbeat, a Chinese insurance product management and brokerage platform, was mired in suspicious dealings, in which Tenet paid a company that was not the registered owner of Heartbeat; (2) the actual registered owner of Heartbeat reported zero revenues in 2019 and 2020; and (3) Tenet's statements regarding Heartbeat's growth since 2020 were not substantiated by basic facts, including the fact that Heartbeat's website did not go live until 5 days after Tenet's acquisition.

On this news, Tenet's share price fell over 17%, from closing at $7.50 on October 1, 2021, the previous trading day, to close at $6.19 on October 4, 2021 on unusually heavy trading volume.

On October 13, 2021, market researcher Grizzly Research published a follow-up report providing further details on Tenet's business practices. The follow-up report alleged, in relevant part: (1) Tenet did not actually own 51% of Asia Synergy Financial Capital Ltd. ("ASFC") via a wholly-owned subsidiary; (2) Tenet failed to disclose that a major shareholder of ASFC had his shares frozen by a court sanction; (3) the creation of ASFC involved an undisclosed related party transaction; and (4) Tenet's acquisition of Cubeler, a related party, was not based on legitimate business interests.

On this news, Tenet's share prices dropped by $0.57 per share, or 6%, to close at $7.98 on October 13, 2021, damaging investors.

