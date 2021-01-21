Roseman Law Celebrates 25 Years Of Success By Giving Back

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roseman Law, APC, Southern California based business and real estate law firm, is celebrating their 25 th anniversary. With COVID-19 primarily at the forefront of everyone's mind, Roseman Law, APC decided the best way to celebrate their major milestone of success is to give back to areas where it is needed most. The firm has organized 25 Days of Giving in honor of their 25th year and has partnered with various charities including Working Wardrobes, Giving Tree-Thomas Shelter/Big Brother-Little Sister, JDRF, PCRF and more.

While Roseman Law, APC has successfully navigated their way through a recession, evolved gracefully through all technological changes, and has survived their own personal hardships, the firm recognizes their ample success as a reason to contribute during these unprecedented times. With 19 employees, 4 reputable offices and an exponential increase in revenue, Roseman Law, APC deems it is their duty to contribute where it is most greatly needed.

"We understand that this pandemic has brought an enormous amount of hardship to our communities," says Steven Roseman, managing partner and Founder of Roseman Law, APC. "We hope that through these charitable contributions we are able to aid with the health, vibrancy and sustainability of our communities."

Roseman Law's unmatched customer support and efforts within their community is a true reflection of their commitment to helping those in need. The law firm recognizes that their personal 25 years of success is a reason to assist in the many hardships the pandemic has created.

For more information on Roseman Law, APC go to https://roseman.law.

About:Headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, with offices spread across Southern California, Roseman Law, APC prides itself on providing quality and ethical legal representation to their clients in the areas of real estate, corporate/business, homeowner association, and construction defect law. The firm provides innovative legal solutions and carries substantial trial experience that best meet their diverse spectrum of clients' unique and varied needs in a timely and cost-effective manner. Roseman Law, APC utilizes the latest technologies including web-based secure encrypted data for clients to access information, internet-based video conferencing, additional redundant system backups, and many other new and innovative technologies to best serve their clients legal needs in the twenty-first century.

