RoseHosting Launches RoseHosting Cloud, A Platform-as-a-Service That Helps Developers And Businesses Scale Efficiently

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoseHosting, the best-in-class managed VPS hosting solutions provider, announced its latest addition to its hosting services, RoseHosting Cloud - a next-generation web-based Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), that provides developers and businesses of all industries a fast and simple way to improve their online presence and reliability while reducing costs.

RoseHosting Cloud aims to fill the gap present for many developers and businesses - an easy-to-use system for creating, managing and expanding their server infrastructure. This system makes advanced features such as high-availability, clustering, load-balancing, and scaling all available by a simple click of a button, while making running costs more affordable and predictable.

"We are thrilled to provide businesses and developers with this new platform. Its extensive feature set can help anyone more easily create advanced server setups, all while paying only for what they actually use," said RoseHosting CEO Bob Rose.

RoseHosting's new Cloud PaaS provides its users with a straightforward ideology - the intuitive web-based dashboard makes it easy to set up a full server topology, expand on it by adding redundancy and scaling, and import your existing projects, all with just a few clicks.

The Cloud PaaS also includes all of RoseHosting's classic comfort features, such as their legendary Fully-Managed Support and regular backups. The monthly cost of this service is based on the resources used over the billing period. RoseHosting Cloud lets you pay for what you use instead of paying for the resource limits.

This platform provides individuals, startups, and established businesses with the tools and features they need to build robust, advanced systems without requiring the extensive knowledge or prior experience that is otherwise required.

About RoseHosting

Founded in 2001, RoseHosting was the first on the market to provide commercially available Linux VPS Hosting. RoseHosting offers a variety of hosting plans that can fit any use case, big or small. They have built a reputation around their award-winning fully-managed support team. RoseHosting continues to innovate in the hosting industry, providing its users with enterprise-grade hardware and reliability, paired with a fully managed support system that provides for a consistently high-quality hosting experience.

