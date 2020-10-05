Roper Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP ) announced that its financial results for the third quarter of 2020, ended September 30, 2020, will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 844-750-4898 (US/Canada) or +1 412-317-5294, using Roper Technologies as the conference reference. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper's website prior to the start of the call.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.

