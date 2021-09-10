Roots Announces The Launch Of Its One Collection, When Conscious Design Meets Comfort

Extended sizes, sustainable and a gender-free fit, the One Collection celebrates individuality of style and a commitment to a better planet

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Roots ("Roots," "Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT) gets conscious with comfort. The Company's new One Collection has transformed Roots longstanding brand commitment to quality, comfort and integrity into a new fleece collection that is a gender-free fit, offers an extended size range and uses sustainable fibres to create the Company's most comfortable and softest fleece to date. With an official launch date of September 17, 2021, across all Roots stores and online at roots.com, customers can sign up for an advanced sneak peek and an opportunity to purchase their favourites from the collection early by using the following link.

"One is not a one-time campaign or a single product line. It is an evolution of our business," said Meghan Roach, President and Chief Executive Officer, Roots. "Informed by customer insights and a clear opportunity to create meaningful change in the consumer shopping experience, we have taken an important step in a long-term commitment to offering extended sizes, gender-free fits, and sustainable materials. With a focus on the individuality of style, we believe the possibilities with One are endless."

Designed with a focus on fit, not size, Roots One Collection is all about creating pieces that inspire inner confidence. With that in mind, the Company reinvented its fit process and size standards. Roots ran fit clinics with more than 50 people from both inside and outside the Company. All participants tried on multiple sizes to ensure consistency in fit and aesthetic across sizes. In addition, Roots developed a new size chart for the collection. The sizes run from one to eight, which corresponds to conventional women's sizing of XS to 4XL and XXS to 3XL for men. This approach intentionally creates a new shopping experience where customers focus on a fit that expresses their personal style rather than being restricted by labels. One is also available in kid and toddler sizes.

Consciously curated from 80% organic cotton and 20% recycled fibres, One is arguably Roots most comfortable fleece to date. With a classic combination of cool and warm seasonal hues to choose from, the collection's colour pallet draws inspiration from Mother Nature herself.

One goes beyond a single collection. It is a brand commitment that extends across all aspects of Roots business, including marketing, in-store merchandising and the online shopping experience. Roots is also working to extend the principles of One into many of its core collections, with an expectation of a broader selection of extended sizes and gender-free fit options to land in-store and online for the 2022 holiday shopping season.

The One marketing campaign features a vibrant and diverse cast of all sizes, ethnicities and gender identities. Roots has also worked to create a fit-focused and size-integrated shopping experience in its stores and online. Across all Roots stores, One will be merchandised together across the entire size run. In addition, Roots store associates have participated in specific customer-focused training as they will play an important role in creating an in-store shopping experience that is reflective of what One represents. Online, Roots is launching a specific gender-free shopping destination and is increasingly working to showcase all of its products on an even broader array of models and body types.

To complement the fleece collection, Roots is launching One leather products, all of which are handcrafted in Canada from premium Italian leather, cut, and sewn at the Company's Toronto Leather Factory, One Leather is made from vegetable tanned leather, which uses a more natural development process that is safer for and kinder to the planet. In addition, this leather grows in character over time and develops a rich patina, giving each bag a one-of-a-kind look.

About RootsEstablished in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. We operate more than 100 retail stores across Canada, two in the United States and ship to more than 60 countries worldwide via roots.com, our eCommerce platform. We also have more than 100 partner-operated stores and sell our products through leading third-party retail sites in Asia. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

Forward-Looking InformationCertain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and is made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's current Annual Information Form for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

