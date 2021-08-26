Rooter Hero Offers Tips For East Bay Homeowners In Honor Of National Water Quality Month

ANTIOCH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, is celebrating National Water Quality Month by inviting all East Bay residents to preserve fresh water by following a few easy tips.

Since 2005, the Environmental Protection Agency has designated the month of August as a time to discover the importance of fresh, clean water to the community and environment.

"Fresh water is important to all life on Earth," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "We take for granted that we can just go get a clean glass of water from the tap or hop into the shower whenever we want, but if we don't work together to preserve the quality of our water, we could find it more difficult to access in the future."

As California continues to face drought conditions, the need for accessible and safe drinking water sources takes on an added importance.

One of the ways Californians can preserve water quality is to limit the amount of pollutants that are flushed into area water supplies. These can include taking your vehicle to the car wash rather than washing it at home and limiting the amount of harsh chemicals used to clean drains.

Other tips for homeowners to help prevent pollutants from seeping into groundwater include:

Maintaining your septic system.

Picking up after your pet and throwing the waste in the garbage.

Using fertilizers sparingly and sweeping up driveways, sidewalks, and roads rather than spraying them down with a hose.

Composting your yard and food waste into good gardening soil.

"There are many steps homeowners can take on their own to help with this initiative. These tips should be used year-round and not just during National Water Quality Month," Akhoian said. "But, if you notice water quality issues that are beyond your control, call in the professionals to assess the situation."

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing experience, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Now operating in nine service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

