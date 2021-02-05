Rootella X Mycorrhizal Inoculants Help Corn Warrior Cory Atley Achieve Record Yields

MAZOR, Israel and CEDARVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundwork BioAg, Ltd. and Advanced Yield LLC are pleased to announce collaboration to market Rootella ® mycorrhizal inoculants in the US. Cory Atley, award-winning corn grower and owner of Advanced Yield, has been using Rootella ® products on his 8,000-acre farm over the last three years. After achieving record yields with Rootella ® X-treated corn in 2020, Mr. Atley decided to add Rootella ® products to Advanced Yield's product portfolio.

Cory Atley, a Corn Warrior, won the National Corn Growers Association yield contest for Ohio each of the past four years. He has also won best soybean yields, above 90 bushel per acre, three times. "Rootella helped us achieve our recent winning yield of 320.24 bushels per acre," states Atley, adding, "it improved our yields by 4-12 bushels per acre across our farm."

Danny Levy, VP R&D at Groundwork BioAg, explains: "Rootella ® X is a high-performance mycorrhizal inoculant, especially suitable for professional seed treatment. Farmers apply only 0.21oz of Rootella ® X per acre, which fits easily in any seed treater. Even at this low load factor, they get the highest amount of active ingredient per seed on the market."

Groundwork BioAg produces highly-effective mycorrhizal inoculants for commercial agriculture. Containing concentrated and vigorous beneficial fungi, Rootella ® inoculants significantly improve soil nutrient uptake in plants. Our products safeguard crop yield, improve resistance to several types of stress, and reduce fertilizer requirements. Groundwork BioAg has demonstrated significant yield increases in numerous major crops, including corn, soybean, wheat, sorghum, sugarcane, potato, and strawberry. Our products are sold in major markets worldwide, including the USA, Brazil, Canada, India, Europe and Ukraine. For more information, please visit www.groundworkbioag.com.

Advanced Yield is bringing out our own branded products because we've found a way to source high-quality products for much lower cost. We've proven the value of these formulations in our own operation and we can bring these same products to growers in a way that will save them money. It's just another way to help our members make the most of what they spend on inputs . Our products offered have been selected after rigorous, applied on-farm agronomic research designed to drive total on-farm performance . For more information, please visit www.advancedyieldselectcropinputs.com.

