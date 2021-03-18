Room To Read Appoints Tatcha's Vicky Tsai To Board Of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Room to Read announced today the appointment of Vicky Tsai, Tatcha Founder & CEO, to the organization's global Board of Directors.

" Vicky Tsai has been a part of the Room to Read family for many years, having invested in and witnessed the impact of our programs firsthand across Asia and Africa," said Dr. Geetha Murali, Room to Read CEO. "I am honored to see Vicky deepen her commitment to our mission through her board appointment so that Room to Read can benefit from her expertise and perspectives in consumer marketing, advertising and digital strategy. Her leadership in these areas will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our global brand."

Vicky Tsai is the Founder and CEO of Tatcha, the global luxury skincare brand founded in 2009. Splitting her time between the company's offices in San Francisco and Japan, Tsai partners with scientists at the Tatcha Institute in Tokyo to create harmonious beauty rituals to reconnect from skin to soul. Tsai's work at Tatcha has earned her the WWD Beauty Inc Founder's Award (2019) and the Cosmetic Executive Women Female Founder Award (2019). She holds a BA in Economics from Wellesley College as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School, and prior to founding Tatcha, Tsai held roles at Merrill Lynch and Starbucks.

Since 2014, every Tatcha purchase supports children's education in partnership with Room to Read through the brand's Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures Program. To date, the program has funded over 5 million days of school for girls in Africa and Southeast Asia. In 2020, Tatcha funded a U.S. program feasibility study for Room to Read. The goal of this study was to identify the geographical areas of under-served communities where investments in education equality would make the greatest impact. The study assessed inequities in access to children's reading materials and the lack of diversity in picture books in the United States. The findings will directly shape Room to Read's interventions and future impact on children in the United States.

"I'm incredibly honored to join Room to Read's Board of Directors and for the opportunity to continue supporting Room to Read's mission of transforming lives through education in an expanded, global role," said Vicky Tsai, Tatcha Founder & CEO. "With over one billion children out of school globally because of COVID-19, the need for Room to Read's work has never been greater. I'm humbled to be a part of the program's continued growth and impact both personally and professionally through Tatcha's Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures Program."

A full listing of Room to Read's board of directors can be found here.

About Room to Read

Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children®, Room to Read is creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality. We are achieving this goal by helping children in low-income communities develop literacy skills and a habit of reading, and by supporting girls to build skills to succeed in school and negotiate key life decisions. We collaborate with governments and other partner organizations to deliver positive outcomes for children at scale. Room to Read has benefitted more than 20 million children across 20 countries and over 40,700 communities and aims to reach 40 million children by 2025. Learn more at www.roomtoread.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/room-to-read-appoints-tatchas-vicky-tsai-to-board-of-directors-301250465.html

SOURCE Tatcha