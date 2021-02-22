Ronnie Coleman Receives YouTube's Gold Creator Award, Launches Coleman Athletics Apparel, Introduces New Packaging And Reveals Plans For Groundbreaking Fitness Application

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnie Coleman added another medal to his trophy case. Only this time, the award had nothing to do with bodybuilding. The 8x Mr. Olympia, decorated bodybuilder, and entrepreneur received YouTube's prestigious Gold Creator Award for achieving one million subscribers.

Becoming a "YouTuber" continues to rank amongst today's youth's top career choices, which is an exclusive club Ronnie is delighted to join. This achievement cements his legacy, which continues to grow and transcend the test of time. "Being a YouTuber is entrepreneurship at its finest. I'm blown away and humbled by all the love and support. I never thought in a million years that people would appreciate me more as I continued to age. I have an army of new fans from younger generations that are quickly becoming my biggest audience, and I'm learning so much from them!" said Ronnie.

Ronnie has also decided to expand his business empire by diving headfirst into the apparel industry. At the consumer's request, Coleman Athletics was created for avid fitness enthusiasts looking for lifestyle apparel that embodies the root of Ronnie's training legacy and style. In an effort to maintain quality, consistency, and flexibility, all materials are assembled by hand at the company's headquarters. "As with my supplements, I take much pride in the quality of my merchandise. It doesn't get any better than hand-assembled apparel from the USA," said Ronnie.

Ronnie is also proud to introduce new innovative packaging for his sports nutrition company, Ronnie Coleman Signature Series. The desire to revamp the branding was inspired by the company's upcoming 10th anniversary of business this May. The new labels encompass the latest technologies such as a soft-touch matte finish, texturization, embossed lids, and customized security seals. The main objective was to enhance the customer experience while also creating a clear distinction between Ronnie's Premium Line of supplements (advanced users) and Vital Edition (novice) while also capturing the essence of Ronnie's legacy, leaving an unforgettable impression. "We want to give our customers a complete experience with our brand, and it starts with our products. Our labels were crafted in-house with passion, love, and creativity that will ignite your senses. We made improvements in every conceivable way possible and we are certain our customers will love them," said Ronnie.

While Ronnie isn't a miner, he sure knows how to turn pressure into diamonds. Like many businesses, Ronnie Coleman Signature Series was hit hard by the effects of COVID-19; however, his team flipped this misfortune into a groundbreaking opportunity that is sure to have a profound impact in the sports nutrition industry and change the world of health and fitness.

The creation of the YEAH BUDDY application is the culmination of 12 months of diligent work. Over 50 experts worldwide focused on creating an engaging, immersive, consumer eccentric experience that encompasses every health and wellness lifestyle element in one simple, user-friendly application.

What was the driving force behind the app? "We wanted to create the most comprehensive, user-friendly experience possible. It's critical to add value to our customers' lives by simplifying the path to their health and fitness goals. RCSS has always been more than just supplements, and we refuse to stay in our lane until our footprint is left on this world," said Brendan Ahern, CEO.

The expected release date of YEAH BUDDY is mid-April 2021.

To learn more about the YEAH BUDDY, application visit app.ronniecoleman.net.

To learn more about Ronnie Coleman Signature Series, visit ronniecoleman.net.

