Rondini Press Brings "The Land Of Piceno" Home To Le Marche

ASCOLI PICENO, and LE MARCHE, Italy, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A literary celebration and book-signing at the Osteria Ozio marked the republication of Il Sangue dei Sibillini by Francesco Eleuteri--translated by Phoebe Leed and Nathan Neel as The Blood of the Sibillini and published by Rondini Press--and the publication of The Land of Piceno by Phoebe Leed and Nathan Neel (also from Rondini Press). Cultural official for Ascoli Piceno Donatella Ferretti was present as well as actor, playwright, and author Francesco Eleuteri. The Sibillini myths serve as the backdrop for Eleuteri's crime novel, overlapping with The Land of Piceno's broadly historical portrayal of the region.

The event took place in the heart of Ascoli Piceno surrounded by medieval piazzas and renaissances palaces, an ideal spot to present The Land of Piceno. The book details the history of the area from its origins as a settlement of the Piceni people, through the Roman occupations, Lombard invasions, Napoleonic plunderings, and World War II battlegrounds. From here you can see the Sibillini Mountains rising above the City of 100 Towers, renowned since earliest times for its wines and olives. And this is just the starting point for the exploration of the Land of Piceno—Le Marche, Italy.

The Land of Piceno was published by Rondini Press July 2021. Hardback, paperback and eBooks can be ordered from Amazon , Barnes and Noble , Google Books and many others.

The Authors

Phoebe Leed and Nathan (Neroni) Neel divide their time between Cambridge, MA and Montegallo, Ascoli Piceno. For over thirty years they have traveled the back roads of Le Marche, sought out fantastic tales, and tracked down family history.

