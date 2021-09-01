Ronald Reagan Building And International Trade Center Welcomes New Executive Chef, Houman Gohary

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRBITC) is thrilled to welcome its new Executive Chef, Houman Gohary, who has over three decades of experience in the hospitality industry leading kitchen teams around the world.

Chef Gohary has developed an extensive international culinary resume, completing cuisine-specific training programs in Osaka, Barcelona and Torino. He served as executive chef and corporate culinary trainer for The Ritz-Carlton and supported international grand openings across the globe in locations such as Singapore, Dubai and Shanghai. He also managed culinary operations as executive chef for Vail Resorts at the Canyons in Park City, UT, leading a team of 125 across 15 locations. Additionally, Chef Gohary has showcased his cooking skills on television competitions and appearances, including Beat Bobby Flay , Rachel Ray's Tasty Travels and NBC's TODAY Show with Katie Couric.

With a passion for "farm to table" cuisine and sustainably sourcing ingredients, Chef Gohary credits his joy for cooking from a childhood spent with his grandmother.

"My inspiration for cooking started at the age of 7 when my grandmother 'Nushi' came and stayed with us after my grandfather passed away," Chef Gohary says. "She showed me the way; I owe her my entire career and am very grateful to continue my life's work at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, showcasing my skills and delighting the unique clientele and guests of the venue."

Chef Gohary will curate menus for notable meetings and conferences, special events, weddings and more at the world class venue located on iconic Pennsylvania Avenue. Keeping local and sustainable food at the forefront, Chef Gohary will lead the celebrated, in-house culinary team in blending regional flavors and international inspiration to create innovative dishes.

"We are pleased to have Chef Gohary join our team. His extensive experience and international training will be an asset to our catering team at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center," said John Drew, President and CEO of TCMA (A Drew Company), the exclusive manager of RRBITC. "We look forward to having our clients and guests experience an exceptional culinary journey around the world with Chef Gohary at the helm."

