Ronald G. Russo Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly servicing the New York City area, Schlam Stone & Dolan LLP is a preeminent boutique law firm consisting of seasoned litigators, transactional lawyers, and counsellors who have honed their skills at New York's elite big firms and in public service, including many who have held leadership positions at U.S. Attorneys' and District Attorneys' offices. Focused on providing reliable representation, the practice comprises all aspects of civil litigation, government and internal corporate investigations, and transactional and legal counseling.

Having led an impressive legal career for over 45 years, Attorney Ronald G. Russo is a leading attorney specializing in White-Collar Criminal Defense, Criminal Defense, and Governmental Investigations. In 2008, he joined Schlam Stone & Dolan LLP of counsel in 2008, representing individuals and business entities who are the subject of investigations and/or prosecutions by a variety of governmental authorities, including the United States Attorney's Offices, the New York State Attorney General's Office as well as the Offices of the many other prosecutors in New York State and City. He brings over an extensive background in government service and civil litigation, currently providing the highest standard of reliable representation and demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity.

In light of his academic achievements, Mr. Russo received his Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Bonaventure University in 1968 and his J.D. from St. John's University School of Law in 1973, where he served as the Editor-in-Chief of the St. John's Law Review as well as of The Catholic Lawyer. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Russo clerked for Senior Associate Judge Adrian P. Burke of the New York State Court of Appeals.

Throughout his extensive legal career, he gained valuable knowledge and experience in private practice at the law firm of Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett, and serving as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, ultimately becoming appointed Chief of the Official Corruption/Special Prosecution Section. Subsequently, he excelled as the First Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Department of Investigation and left government service in 1982 to resume private practice as a criminal defense lawyer. Mr. Russo also has served as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Brooklyn Law School where he has taught trial advocacy.

Remaining abreast of the latest legal developments, Mr. Russo has been a member of the New York City Bar Association (formerly, the Association of the Bar of the City of New York) since his admission to practice in 1974 and has served on numerous standing and ad hoc committees. He most recently completed a three-year term on the Committee on Criminal Advocacy. Mr. Russo is also a founding member of the Board of Directors of the New York Council of Criminal Defense Lawyers as well as a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and of the New York State Bar Association.

In his spare time, Mr. Russo enjoys reading and astronomy.

A proud family man, Mr. Russo dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife, Diane, son Ronald William, daughter in law Gina, and grandchildren Luca and Jude. He thanks them for their love and support. He would also like to dedicate his success to his mentors, David G. Trager and Roy L. Reardon.

To learn more, please visit https://www.schlamstone.com/.

