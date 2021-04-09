ROMEO POWER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Romeo Power, Inc. On Behalf Of Romeo Power Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) on behalf of Romeo Power stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Romeo Power has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 29, 2020, Romeo Power announced the completion of its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and that starting on December 30, 2020, Rower Power's common stock would trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Then, on March 30, 2021, Romeo Power announced that as a result of a significant supply shortage of battery cells, Romeo Power now expects its revenue for 2021 to be in the range of $18-40 million compared to a prior projection of $140 million that the Company reportedly made in a November Presentation ahead of the merger.

Following this news, Romeo Power's stock price fell $2.04 per share, or 19.7%, to close at $8.33 per share on March 31, 2021.

