ROMEO POWER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Romeo Power, Inc. - RMO

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 15, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) - Get Report, if they purchased the Company's securities between October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Romeo Power or RMG Acquisition and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rmo/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by June 15, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Romeo Power and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On December 29, 2020, Romeo announced that it completed its business combination with RMG and the next day began trading its common stock and warrants on the NYSE under the new ticker symbols "RMO" and "RMO.WT". Then, on March 30, 2021, post-market, the Company shocked investors when it announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, disclosing that production had been hindered by a shortage in supply of battery cells and therefore its estimated 2021 revenue would be reduced by approximately 71-87%. On this news, shares of Romeo plummeted almost 20%, from a closing price of $10.37 per share on March 30, 2021 to close at $8.33 per share on March 31, 2021.

The case is Nichols v. Romeo Power, Inc., No. 21-cv-03362.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005052/en/