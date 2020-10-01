RollWorks Announces Technology Partner Ecosystem; Adds Folloze, LeanData, Opensense, And PFL To Team Of Market Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RollWorks , a division of NextRoll, today announced the new RollWorks technology partner ecosystem, and added partnerships with Folloze , LeanData , Opensense , and PFL to its growing roster of technology partner market leaders. The integrations across printing and direct mail engagement, email signature engagement, and data segmentation add additional solutions for marketing and sales teams with account-based strategies, and show continued momentum for the company following recent web personalization partnerships powered by a new RollWorks Site Visitor API.

The CDP Institute 's new State of Customer Data report revealed that for the first time, the majority of respondents (52%) described their martech stack as an integrated, multi-system architecture. The RollWorks technology partner ecosystem was custom built for today's integrated marketing environments - the new partnerships announced today join other core strategic partnerships with complementary technologies including marketing automation, content management, customer experience, and sales enablement across multiple channels. Together, RollWorks and its technology partners give B2B marketing and sales teams the ability to orchestrate engagement across channels at scale and greater interoperability and data flow between their choice of marketing tech tools, which results in more efficient go to market efforts.

"RollWorks is deliberate in our partner-first, partner-friendly approach," said Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at RollWorks. "Rather than trying to rebuild solutions for every engagement channel, we believe in letting our customers first choose the martech components they prefer for their stacks, and then we partner with those technology market leaders. This approach to integration puts essential account-based marketing tools like the Folloze, LeanData, Opensense, and PFL solutions into the hands of marketers in companies of all sizes to create amazing solutions that drive increased ROI."

FollozeThe Folloze Personalized Marketing Platform brings enterprise-caliber personalization and sales orchestration to customer journeys across ABM, demand generation, virtual events, and sales acceleration programs. RollWorks' targeting and data, powering Folloze personalization, drive leading account-based marketing and sales orchestration motions.

"We look forward to working with RollWorkstoward a common vision that reinvents the modern B2B Marketing stack," said Eric Bauer, VP of Alliances at Folloze. "Powered by data-driven personalized journeys that span targeted ads to highly orchestrated sales campaigns, our joint customers will benefit from a scalable and easy-to-deploy solution that fuels long-term growth."

LeanData"With LeanData, customers can automate their GTM operations and orchestrate complex routing flows with consistent and actionable account data that feeds into RollWorks ABM campaigns," said Chris Messina, VP of Partnerships at LeanData. "Since both LeanData and RollWorks are native Salesforce solutions, mutual customers can easily leverage these joint capabilities and experience immediate customer engagement, conversion rates and revenue growth."

OpensenseRollWorks and Opensense help ABM professionals orchestrate an omnichannel campaign that combines display ads with targeted 1:1 email signature ad banners. Marketers can automatically unify their messaging and reach their audiences across the two strongest channels in ABM, web and inbox, delivering targeted messages that dynamically adapt to the buyer's journey. And with RollWorks' performance reports and dashboard in their CRM of choice, they can visualize the impact of their email signature marketing campaigns.

"At the end of the day, it's all about creating value for the customer. Just because a platform has built-in bells and whistles, doesn't mean it delivers value," said Bobby Narang, Co-Founder of Opensense. "RollWorks' partner-friendly approach allows us to collaborate and deeply understand our customer needs, identify what their pains are, and tailor solutions that directly address them. Since no two customers are the same, this approach is preferable to simply selling an all-in-one solution that may or may not actually create value for our customers."

PFLTogether, RollWorks and PFL make it easier than ever to create seamless customer journeys across channels. The partnership enables marketers to automate personalized direct mail (PFL) in response to engagement with content (RollWorks). By using intent data to deliver relevant and timely packages, marketers create remarkable experiences that turn business goals into reality.

"As a leader in the tactile marketing space, PFL is excited to partner with RollWorks to enable another marketing channel for our joint customers," said Marne Reed, Chief Evangelist at PFL. "The orchestration across web display advertising, social marketing on platforms like LinkedIn, and now the offline marketing channel allows marketers to achieve maximum ROI."

RollWorks is committed to giving its customers additional solutions to help improve their account-based marketing and drive improved ROI. The company will roll out new partnerships and integrations in the months ahead.

