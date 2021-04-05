Rollins, Inc. Schedules Date For Release Of First Quarter 2021 Results

ATLANTA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that it will release its unaudited first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021 on...

ATLANTA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (ROL) - Get Report, a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that it will release its unaudited first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. In conjunction with its release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company's financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should call 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (internationally) with conference ID of 13717965. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Wednesday, May 5, 2021 by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (internationally), replay PIN number 13717965. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com.

