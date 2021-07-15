Rolling Stone Taps Noah Shachtman As New Editor-in-Chief

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rolling Stone announced Noah Shachtman as Editor-in-Chief. He will officially begin his role on September 8, 2021. Shachtman will lead content, editorial strategy and manage Rolling Stone's illustrious staff of editors, videographers, designers and reporters. He comes to Rolling Stone from The Daily Beast, where he served as Editor- in-Chief since 2018 and will report into Rolling Stone's President and COO, Gus Wenner.

" Rolling Stone changed my life. Its music journalism helped push me to play in bands for real. Its conflict reporting gave me a north star to aim for when I was a national security reporter. Its gonzo political journalism inspired me as an editor. I can't wait to work with Rolling Stone's talented team to write the next chapter of this amazing story. Let's do this," said Shachtman.

Prior to beginning his career in journalism, Shachtman was a staffer in the Bill Clinton 1992 presidential campaign and a touring musician. Shachtman has written for the New York Times , the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal, and reported from Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia and elsewhere around the globe. Joining Wired in as a contributing editor in 2006, Shachtman co-founded the Danger Room blog, which won the 2007 Online Journalism Award for Best Beat Reporting and the 2012 National Magazine Award for reporting in digital media. During his tenure at The Daily Beast, he helped turn the site into a "journalistic scoop factory," according to the Poynter Institute.

"Noah is a brilliant editor and journalist and has deep expertise running a digital first operation, which will be critical to our continued growth," said Wenner. "As iconic as Rolling Stone's past is, I could not be more excited about our future with this team in place."

Over the past several years Rolling Stone has grown substantially, expanding its presence across platforms and widening its global footprint. In addition to its website, social media channels and print magazine, Rolling Stone recently announced a multiyear partnership with streaming platform Twitch, and produced a range of podcasts and notable film projects this year. While business model diversification is a focus, award-winning journalism remains the cornerstone of the brand identity.

