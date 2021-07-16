Rolling Stock Market In Europe From Highways & Railtracks Industry|COVID-19 Impact And Analysis|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the rolling stock market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 2.34 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.27% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Rolling Stock Market in Europe Players

Alstom Holdings SAAlstom Holdings SA offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains, LRV, metros, suburban trains, regional trains, intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives.

Bombardier Inc.Bombardier Inc. offers solutions for metro, trams, light rails, commuter, people mover, monorail, battery-operated vehicles, and train equipment like bogies, power drivers, power propulsion system, TCMS.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SAConstrucciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA offers rolling stock solutions for high-speed trains, modular trains, metro, tramways, train trams, diesel locomotive, electric locomotive, hybrid and electric buses under the brand names of Oaris, Civity, Inneo, Urbos, Bitrac.

Rolling Stock Market In Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Rolling stock market in Europe is segmented as below:

Producto Freight Carso Passenger Transit Vehicleso Locomotives

Geographyo Western Europe o Eastern Europe

The rolling stock market in Europe is driven by the introduction of new railway projects. In addition, the investment in railway upgrades and modernization is expected to trigger the rolling stock market in Europe toward witnessing a CAGR of 2.27% during the forecast period.

