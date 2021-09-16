Rollick And Lightspeed Announce Strategic Partnership To Support Recreation Dealers

AUSTIN, Texas and HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick Inc., the leading relationship technology provider for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries, and Lightspeed, the largest CRM and DMS provider in the recreation industry, today announced the launch of an industry-first partnership. Beginning this month, Lightspeed's more than 1,200 LightspeedEVO dealers can now use RollickScore ™ to instantly know the quality level of a buying prospect who has reached out to their dealership, as well as their timeline to purchase a vehicle. RollickScore is calculated using proprietary data about the consumer's pre- and post-lead shopping journey to quantify purchase intent.

Rollick Integrations with LightspeedEVOA new column in the multi-lead view screen of LightspeedEVO shows the RollickScore for each prospect. Represented by one to five flames, the Lead Score changes dynamically based on a proprietary algorithm that constantly assesses new information, including from Lightspeed's CRM.

The Lead Score is backed by RollickLens, a graphical view of all the activities undertaken by the consumer before and after lead submittal. In addition to the CRM activity, RollickLens includes the prospect's engagement with Rollick's Email Lead Nurture and/or Concierge Contact programs. The Email Nurture and Concierge programs are available to dealers as optional add-ons.

Email Nurture and Concierge Add-On OptionsThe Email Lead Nurture program is based on Rollick's Aimbase solution, an enterprise-level platform that over 100 recreation manufacturers use today. This program accepts lead form data with attributes provided by the dealer to trigger nurture email campaigns. Prospects will receive emails that are branded for each dealer and targeted to the consumer based on their RollickScore. All emails contain various engagement prompts to schedule appointments, reserve units and initiate pre-orders including accepting online deposits, getting a quote on a trade-in and more.

The Concierge Contact program is an option for dealers that want to amplify their lead follow-up efforts. Rollick's Concierge team will contact customers on a dealership's behalf with the primary goal of setting up appointments. This team works with top recreation industry OEMs and generates close rates of up to 83% higher when compared to the average lead, based on Rollick data.

"With the increase in customer demand and lead generation in the recreation industry, dealers find it difficult to prioritize which leads to follow up on," said Kris Denos, CDK VP and GM Recreation & Heavy Equipment. "A fully integrated RollickScore helps LightspeedEVO users prioritize follow-up, while RollickLens includes a user's shopping activity to better inform dealer salespeople and speed up the buying process."

"We're excited about the trust that Lightspeed has put into this partnership and sharing Rollick with thousands of LightspeedEVO dealers," said Bernie Brenner, Rollick CEO. "Dealers are telling us that prioritizing leads is a tough challenge right now due to the massive demand for recreation products. We want every dealer to experience the impact of this targeted lead follow up program."

Rollick's integrated fesatures will be offered to every dealer free of charge for 60 days. Dealers interested in learning more about RollickScore and RollickLens integration as well as lead nurture and concierge can visit https://www.lightspeeddms.com/rollick or contact their CDK sales representative.

About Rollick, Inc. Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's OEM solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.

About Lightspeed and CDK Global CDK Global is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles.

