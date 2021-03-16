Rollerblade® Launches New Website Designed To Improve Customer Experience

WEST LEBANON, N.H., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollerblade®, the global leader in inline skating, announced today the launch of a new website designed to improve upon the customer experience. The newly designed site includes a refreshed architecture to ensure a smooth customer journey and to enable users to find inline skating resources.

The updates to Rollerblade.com include an easier navigation and the ability to shop by activity within the following categories: fitness, speed, urban or kids. Included in the revamped site are sections designed for specifically for new skaters and families along with customized content tailored to their needs.

"With so many people discovering or re-discovering Rollerblade®, it was key to ensure our site was refreshed to best serve both existing and new customers," said Jeremy Stonier, Rollerblade® Global President. "With the pandemic, there continues to be an increased interest and participation in inline skating and there is a big demand to learn more about the sport as well as get the best skates and equipment."

As the pioneer in inline skating, Rollerblade® is committed to providing resources and tools for every level of skater and a guide to find the right skate to best suit their abilities. Purchasing skates is also easier with direct links to preferred online vendors and the ability to purchase directly on Rollerblade.com. Customers can also browse through related products such as protective gear, upgraded wheels, brake pads and socks.

"We've focused on key areas that our customers are looking for, both new skaters and long-term skaters and on creating an optimal user experience," said Stephen Charrier, Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing at Rollerblade®. "People looking for tools and techniques to either learn how to skate or improve their skills can easily find that on Rollerblade.com."

About Rollerblade ®Rollerblade® is the pioneering in inline skating. Our brand mission is to inspire people to move freely on wheels by being authentic, progressive and experiential. For more information, visit Rollerblade.com.

