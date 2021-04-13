ROLLER's New Groupon Integration Helps Clients Drive Customer Demand And Manage Capacity

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER , the leading guest experience platform, today announced a new partnership with experiences marketplace Groupon , allowing businesses in the leisure and attractions industry to promote tickets in real...

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER , the leading guest experience platform, today announced a new partnership with experiences marketplace Groupon , allowing businesses in the leisure and attractions industry to promote tickets in real time to Groupon's global customer base.

ROLLER's integration with Groupon ( https://www.roller.software/partners/groupon) is designed to make it easier for ROLLER's clients to reach the millions of consumers around the world who come to the Groupon marketplace to discover fun things to do.

The integration between ROLLER and Groupon allows both platforms to seamlessly work together without adding any extra steps for operators. It also provides a superior experience for guests, as they can choose their date and time of attendance directly from the Groupon website.

Commenting on the announcement, ROLLER Founder & CEO Luke Finn, stated:

"We are thrilled to be launching our integration with Groupon. The global leisure and attractions industry has had a very tough last 12 months, and this partnership aims to help our clients drive renewed demand as they emerge from the pandemic.

Groupon is such an amazing channel for accessing new customers, and we hope this integration will provide some much needed support to our clients. I'm also very excited by the way the integration makes guest management easier for our clients, which ultimately leads to a better experience for the end customer."

Brian Fields, Chief Commercial Officer at Groupon said:

"While the world has endured unimaginable changes during the pandemic, we believe that people are becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of getting out and getting back to doing fun things in their local communities.

We see this pent-up demand as a real growth opportunity for operators, and Groupon is ready to help them handle an influx of customers in the coming months. With a scaled platform that provides promotional and guest management tools in one cohesive offering, Groupon's differentiated marketplace can offer the support these local businesses need to capture growth opportunities ahead."

The functional benefits of the integration for park operators include:

Automated, real-time syncing of products and availability between ROLLER and the Groupon website and mobile application

between ROLLER and the Groupon website and mobile application Ease of use and speed of checking in guests in ROLLER that have made a booking via Groupon

in ROLLER that have made a booking via Groupon Automated reporting of Groupon revenue from within the ROLLER platform, coupled with insights and data on attendance

The integration has already launched in the United States with a number of ROLLER clients already seeing the benefits of accessing the Groupon client base. The Groupon integration expands ROLLER's suite of third party apps and integrations available on its platform.

About ROLLER

ROLLER | The Guest Experience Platform, is a leading all-in-one cloud-based software suite for attractions, entertainment, and leisure businesses.

ROLLER's mission is to help businesses grow, by using technology to improve their guest experience. The platform includes modules such as; ticketing, point-of-sale, CRM, waivers, gift cards, memberships and more.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and with regional offices in London and Los Angeles, ROLLER's platform is used by businesses in over 20 countries. ROLLER's clients include amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, family entertainment centers, and cultural attractions.

For more information about ROLLER, visit: www.roller.software . You can also follow ROLLER on LinkedIn .

About Groupon:

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

